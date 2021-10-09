News

ASPMDA protests over illegal caretaker committee

Coalition of Political Parties, Stakeholders, Youths and Women Forum, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, on Monday protested over the failure of Sunny Igboanozie and Emeka Chukwuloka-led Caretaker Committee set up by the Lagos State Government to conduct an election to fill the leadership positions of the association. While addressing pressmen at the event, Chairman of the group, Comrade Obidi .O. Obidi said that after the last press conference held by the group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu responded by summoning a meeting of stakeholders, which included the Chairman, Sunny Igboanozie and his secretary Emeka Chukwuloka, presidential candidates of the three political parties to the elections, and directed Igboanozie to brief him within two weeks on whether he was interested in contesting for the presidency of the association or not.

“This was after Governor Sanwo-Olu had expressed dissatisfaction of the Chairman’s inability to obey the instruction of the State government to conduct elections of officers to steer the ship of the association immediately,” he said. In a press statement signed by the officers of the three political parties, youths and women and read by the chairman of the group, Obidi noted that since after the meeting, the chairman of the committee has not shown evidence of complying with the directives neither has he called a general meeting of ASPMDA members or stakeholders on the way forward.

