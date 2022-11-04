News

ASR Africa begins construction of ICT hub, others in UNIBEN

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an Information & Communication Technology (ICT) building, and a Student Affairs Building at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State in fulfillment of tructure grant awarded to UNIBEN in July 2021 as part of ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme drawn from ASR Africa’s $100million Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Performing the groundbreaking ceremony at the Ugbowo campus of the institution, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, applauded the management of the university for its prompt response in identifying projects within the ASR Africa project assessment and mutual accountability framework and committing to ensuring its take-off. Udoh added that Abdul Samad Rabiu, through the ASR Africa Initiative, is committed to giving back to society and bridging developmental gaps in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. Ubon said: “The Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative was founded by Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group to tackle urgent development needs in key areas within Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. “Since our inauguration in 2021, ASR Africa has invested massively in sustainable education, health, and infrastructure development projects across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Last year, we were here to announce the award of a N1billion infrastructure grant and today we are here to begin construction. “We are grateful to the management of the University for quickly identifying its needs and working with our team toward the takeoff of these projects

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NLRC partners FIRS, extends inter-agency collaborations

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Ahead of its planned National Gaming Conference slated for July, the management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on all areas of mutual interest in fostering increased revenue generation for the Federal Government. The Director-General (DG), National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. […]
News Top Stories

EFCC chair: Magu goes the way of predecessors

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The ambush on his convoy, the ease with which he was whisked away by security operatives and the speed at which he was ferried to Aso Rock and “arraigned” before a Presidential Investigation Panel, were all indications that the curtain was about to fall on a long drawn drama piece. While Nigerians were still wondering […]
News Top Stories

Q2’22: Nigeria’s electricity sector records N15.4bn loss

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria’s electricity sector recorded a loss of N15.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, from the N134.19 billion it recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. It explained that it contracted by 11.48 per cent year-on-year in real terms. According to the report, this is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica