ASR Africa begins construction of ICT hub, others in UNIBEN

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an Information & Communication Technology (ICT) building, and a Student Affairs Building at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State in fulfillment of tructure grant awarded to UNIBEN in July 2021 as part of ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme drawn from ASR Africa’s $100million Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Performing the groundbreaking ceremony at the Ugbowo campus of the institution, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, applauded the management of the university for its prompt response in identifying projects within the ASR Africa project assessment and mutual accountability framework and committing to ensuring its take-off. Udoh added that Abdul Samad Rabiu, through the ASR Africa Initiative, is committed to giving back to society and bridging developmental gaps in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. Ubon said: “The Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative was founded by Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group to tackle urgent development needs in key areas within Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. “Since our inauguration in 2021, ASR Africa has invested massively in sustainable education, health, and infrastructure development projects across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Last year, we were here to announce the award of a N1billion infrastructure grant and today we are here to begin construction. “We are grateful to the management of the University for quickly identifying its needs and working with our team toward the takeoff of these projects

