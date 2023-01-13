News

ASR Africa, BUA Foundation okay N1.5bn devt grant for Ogun communities

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the brainchild of industrialist, philanthropist, and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and the BUA Foundation have awarded development grants worth N1.5 billion to Yewa Land in Ogun State comprising Ilaro, Igbogila, Ibeshe, Egua, and Igonade communities for key community, social, and infrastructural development projects. This was announced at the grant presentation and mutual accountability framework signing ceremonies held in Ilaro, Ibese and Igbogila.

The grants will be channelled towards interventions in the areas of health, education, or social development initiatives that are identified for implementation. Presenting the grants award letter to Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland in Ogun State, Ubon Udoh, managing director, ASR Africa, assured of more partnership with the people of Yewaland and reiterated that the vision of Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of ASR Africa and Chairman of BUA, is to provide concrete solutions for sustainable development in Nigeria, and Africa. According to Ubon, “What ASR Africa and BUA Foundation are doing here today, is planting a seed of sustainable problem-solving across Africa in line with the vision of Abdul Samad Rabiu, our founderand chairman of BUA.

“The first grant of N1 billion goes to all communities in Yewaland for developmental purposes to uplift the quality of life of the Yewa people, while ASR Africa and BUA Foundation are also giving additional specific grants of N250 million each to Igbogila and Ibese communities for already identified infrastructure projects to enhance community development through their traditional institutions. We have done our basic needs assessment in collaboration with the communities on their needs, and we are pleased to say we look forward to the commencement of the identified projects and a more robust partnership with Yewaland, as we have done in other parts of the country

 

Our Reporters

