News

ASR Africa donates $3m for devt initiative in Niger Republic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – brainchild of industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has awarded a $3 million development initiative to Niger Republic from its ASR Africa Fund for Social Development & Renewal.

 

This donation was announced when President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic hosted the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the State House in Niamey over the weekend.

 

Speaking at the reception hosted in his honour, Abdul Samad Rabiu thanked President Bazoum of Niger Republic for the warmth, hospitality, and honour accorded him in Niamey.

He also announced that his private philanthropy, ASR Africa, had selected Niger Republic as a recipient of a 2022 National Development Grant to the tune of $3 million, which will be drawn from the ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal, and channeled towards interventions in the areas of health, education, or social development that the government of Niger Republic will identify for implementation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Expert: Poverty, unemployment, others fuelling insecurity in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A historian/researcher, Mr. Oliseh Kadishi, has said any study of the worsening state of security in Nigeria cannot but be linked to issues like lack of basic infrastructure, poverty, bad governance, unemployment, among others. Kadishi disclosed this during the Maroon Square Discourse 2020, an online conference tagged ‘Struggle of Women in Nigeria Through History: Women’s […]
News

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Fayemi, governor-elect

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his resounding victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.   Governor Sanwo-Olu described Oyebanji’s landslide victory as a testament to the good work the All Progressives Congressled government has done in Ekiti […]
News

N’Korean leader’s sister is ‘de facto second-in-command’, S’Korean lawmaker says

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s intelligence agency believes that Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is serving as his “de facto second-in-command” but has not necessarily been designated his successor, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong is the leader’s only […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica