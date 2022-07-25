ASR Africa donates $3m for devt initiative in Niger Republic

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – brainchild of industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has awarded a $3 million development initiative to Niger Republic from its ASR Africa Fund for Social Development & Renewal.

This donation was announced when President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic hosted the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the State House in Niamey over the weekend.

Speaking at the reception hosted in his honour, Abdul Samad Rabiu thanked President Bazoum of Niger Republic for the warmth, hospitality, and honour accorded him in Niamey.

He also announced that his private philanthropy, ASR Africa, had selected Niger Republic as a recipient of a 2022 National Development Grant to the tune of $3 million, which will be drawn from the ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal, and channeled towards interventions in the areas of health, education, or social development that the government of Niger Republic will identify for implementation.

