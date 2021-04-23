News

ASR Africa donates N1bn education grant to UI

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced project initiation consultations for its N1billion grant to Nigeria’s foremost University, the University of Ibadan, as part of its ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme. This was announced at a presentation of the grant to the management of the university and comes barely a month after the ASR Africa Initiative donated N1billion to Ahmadu Bello University towards the provision of student housing and a faculty building.

The initiative, whose core areas of intervention are Education, Health and Social Development in Africa focuses mainly on equipping facilities, researchers, healthcare practitioners and community-level service providers and also supporting the efforts of various Governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. Represented by Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said: “We are committing 100million dollars annually for social development, health and education intervention in NigeriaandAfricathroughthe ASR Africa Initiative.

