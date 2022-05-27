News

ASR Africa, foundation to build 8 libraries in Ghana, others

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), a brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu – philanthropist, industrialist, and Chairman of BUA Group, in collaboration with Rebecca Foundation of Ghana, has commenced the construction of eight multi-functional libraries in schools across Ghana.

This is coming a few months after ASR Africa awarded the Rebecca Foundation a $500,000 inaugural Africa-focused basic education infrastructure grant to support the Foundation’s “Learning to Read and Reading to Learn initiative.” Speaking at the sodcutting ceremony for the construction of the first library situated in Kwahu Bepong community, Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region in Ghana, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubong Udoh, commended Rebecca Foundation for its role as the implementing partner of the project, and for their commitment to building a reading culture amongst children in Ghana. Udoh also thanked the Kwahu Bepong community for providing the land for the construction of the library and noted that the sustainability framework of the project would ensure its sustenance even after it is handed over to the Ghana Library Board for management.

He further added that construction of the other libraries would commence over the next few weeks in other communities across Ghana. According to Udoh, “this modern library project seeks to provide Ghanaian children a comparative advantage in competing with their peers all over the world. “This is the beginning of a partnership that will go beyond the library. I can assure you that with what we have seen and with how you have responded to this first grant, we intend to consider future partnerships on other developmental projects.” On her part, the Ghanaian First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who is also an Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu and the ASR Africa initiative for supporting the Foundation to build the libraries, and expressed confidence that before long, the library would be up and running.

 

