ASR Africa provides N5bn health, social devt grant to A’Ibom

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has provided a N5 billion grant to the Akwa Ibom State government targeted at healthcare and social development as part of its annual $100 million Annual Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal. This was announced during a presentation of the grant award letter by ASR Africa to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in Uyo on Thursday.

Speaking at the presentation, Kabiru Rabiu, representing the Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, commended Governor Udom for his strides in upgrading the state healthcare infrastructure and referral system at the Primary and Secondary levels. He also hailed the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for which the BUA Foundation donated five ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks during the pandemic, and which were distributed to students and vulnerable groups across the state.

