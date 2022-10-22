Assailants attack Apostle Suleman’s convoy, kill 3 policemen, 4 others

know those after me– Cleric

About seven persons made – up of three policemen and four domestic staff of Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries were on Friday evening killed near Auchi at the Water Tank Junction along the Warake – Auchi Road on his way to Auchi returning from a foreign mission The incident happened at about 5pm when an unidentified group of gunmen who eyewitnesses said had been in a Toyota Avalon Car and ash coloured Sienna vehicle without number plates opened fire at the convoy of Suleman.

In what looked like an assassination attempt, eyewitnesses said the two vehicles blocked all other vehicles and maneouvered their way to meet Suleman’s convoy and opened fire on him. His children who were said to normally travel in a separate vehicle on Friday joined their father in his car with his wife and the vehicle was targeted after Suleman’s vehicle which was leading the convoy escaped the suspected assassins. The legal adviser to the Ministry, Sam Amune, while confirming the incident said; “I think it is a case of assassination attempt because the assailants who were in an Avalon and Sienna vehicles stopped other vehicles to reach Apostle Suleman’s convoy and they did not take anybody, the people just stopped and watched the drama unfolded. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of Edo State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said; “The attack on Johnson Suleman was actually true. “He was attacked by hoodlums yet unknown at about pm (1700 hours ). He was attacked at home.

“As we speak, two of his drivers were murdered, three policemen murdered, one female house help murdered, one missing. “Upon alarm raised, police moved to the scene, gunned down one of hoodlums and recovered one of the vehicles used. “Currently, Suleiman is safe and sound.” Suleman in a 1: 50 minutes video clip, monitored by Saturday Telegraph on Friday stated that the attempt forms one of the series of schemes by those he refused to identify to ‘bring him down’. According to him, “The reason why I’m coming out to talk now is because they’ve done all they could but they discover that I’m still moving on and they decided to make an attempt on my life.”

