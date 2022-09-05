Assailants behead, rips stomach of Ondo TESCOM director

The mutilated body of a director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr. Gbenga Olofingboyegun was yesterday discovered in Akure, the state capital.

Olofingboyegun, who was Director of the Department of Research and statistics in TESCOM was declared missing on Thursday after he left the office for undisclosed reasons.

Family and friends had suspectedthat he was a victim of kidnappingandwerewaitingforthecallof hissupposed abductors for a ransom payment.

Efforts to trace him were fruitless until his decomposingbodywasfound in Saint Theresa primary school beside Saint Peter’s Unity school.

Eyewitnesses said the head of Olofingboyegun was cutoff and taken away. His tummy was opened by the suspected assailants. A close relation said he was still in office dress of suits and tie that he wore to the office when the decomposing body was found.

However, the Police who confirmed the killing of Olofinmoyegun, in a circumstance that was yet to be unraveled said the investigation would determine the cause of the death.

The command spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami said the deceased was identified by some people through the suit he wore before he went missing. Her words, “Yesterday afternoon somebody called to inform us that a decomposing corpse was found at Saint Theresa, close to St. Peter in Akure. “When the police got there to remove the corpse, some people came around and identified him as the director we have been searching for in the past three days.

“It was his suit they used to identify him, but his head has been cut off and his chest ripped open while his intestine was removed. The police spokesperson said that investigation was continuing to unravel the circumstances behind the killing of the director.

Odunlami said, “Investigation has started, his phone was left behind and some other things too. So we are goingto work withwhatwehave to know if he had issues with anybody or it is a ritual case, but it is the investigation that will reveal all these.”

