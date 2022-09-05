Metro & Crime

Assailants behead, rips stomach of Ondo TESCOM director

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The mutilated body of a director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr. Gbenga Olofingboyegun was yesterday discovered in Akure, the state capital.

 

Olofingboyegun, who was Director of the Department of Research and statistics in TESCOM was declared missing on Thursday after he left the office for undisclosed reasons.

Family and friends had suspectedthat he was a victim of kidnappingandwerewaitingforthecallof hissupposed abductors for a ransom payment.

Efforts to trace him were fruitless until his decomposingbodywasfound in Saint Theresa primary school beside Saint Peter’s Unity school.

Eyewitnesses said the head of Olofingboyegun was cutoff and taken away. His tummy was opened by the suspected assailants. A close relation said he was still in office dress of suits and tie that he wore to the office when the decomposing body was found.

 

However, the Police who confirmed the killing of Olofinmoyegun, in a circumstance that was yet to be unraveled said the investigation would determine the cause of the death.

 

The command spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami said the deceased was identified by some people through the suit he wore before he went missing. Her words, “Yesterday afternoon somebody called to inform us that a decomposing corpse was found at Saint Theresa, close to St. Peter in Akure. “When the police got there to remove the corpse, some people came around and identified him as the director we have been searching for in the past three days.

 

“It was his suit they used to identify him, but his head has been cut off and his chest ripped open while his intestine was removed. The police spokesperson said that investigation was continuing to unravel the circumstances behind the killing of the director.

 

Odunlami said, “Investigation has started, his phone was left behind and some other things too. So we are goingto work withwhatwehave to know if he had issues with anybody or it is a ritual case, but it is the investigation that will reveal all these.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lightning kills two friends in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Lightning, at the weekend, killed two friends at the Air Force axis of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.   The New Telegraph learnt that lightning which accompanied the Saturday evening rain struck the two friends, who just came back from work and were relaxing while pressing their phone.   The younger brother of one of the victims, […]
Metro & Crime

One year after, Prof Elusiyan’s killers unknown

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Osun State chapter, yesterday expressed sadness over the failure by government to apprehend and prosecute killers of Prof. Jerome Elusiyan of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, (OAUTHCH), one year after.   Elusiyan, a professor of Paediatrics Endocrinology, was killed last year on his way from the Irruah Specialist Teaching Hospital, […]
Metro & Crime

Diri to Bayelsans: Pursue unity, positive development

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa As Bayelsans marked the 10th thanksgiving anniversary, Governor Douye Diri has advised all to pursue unity and positive approach to development and not politics of bringing people down. Speaking on Tuesday at the Thanksgiving Ground, the governor advised that all should shun the politics of political parties, politics of killing and chart […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica