Assailants kill businessman in Ondo hotel

A 38-year-old businessman, Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa, was over the weekend killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be assassins. Olubasa was shot dead on Boxing Day at Helena Hotel where he had lodged at Ijapo in Akure.

The assailants had trailed the victim to the hotel, situated a few metres from the Police Zonal Command and the Ijapo Police Station.

A source said the deceased had earlier attended a function in Akure before retiring to his room at the hotel. The source, who said Olubasa had arrived the hotel from Akungba- Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state which is about 80 kilometres from Akure, added that the victim was shot dead at the bar of the hotel where he had gone to get a drink.

“The killing of Tunde was a clear case of someone who had been targeted. “The guys who killed him had requested a lighter from him at the bar. But he declined their request.

Tunde’s reaction gave them the opportunity to engage him in an argument before opening fire on him. “After shooting him, they also descended on him with a small axe to completely snuff life out of him,” the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said it was a case of assassination. Ikoro, who said the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, had ordered full investigation into the incident, disclosed that police operatives were on the trail of the fleeing assailants.

He said: “We’ve commenced investigation trying to track down those who killed him. “It’s an assassination. At the time it happened, there was nobody else at the bar, except the bar girl. The bar girl said they came in three, waiting.

“The deceased lodged in that hotel and went out at some point in time. He came back and left again. By the time he came back, the assailants were already at the bar, drinking. When he came back, he went into his room, took a bottle of wine and then called for a bottle of soft drink from the bar.

“When he got to the bar, the three guys asked a lighter from him to light their cigarettes, and he said no. It was at that point they pull out their guns and shot him. The assailants left the hotel when he gave up the ghost. “We’re on their trail right now.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation into the incident. To us, we are thinking it is an assassination. But the investigation will unravel all that happened.” Meanwhile, during a visit to Helena Hotel, the gates were shut with no one in sight.

