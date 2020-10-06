Assailants kill graduate of OffaPoly in Osun

Armed men have killed a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Kegbeyale Afeez, at Erin-Osun in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The deceased, according to investigation, graduated from Offa and did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Bauchi State in 2018.

It was learnt that Afeez was killed on Thursday during an altercation with three men on a motorcycle. Findings showed that the deceased was on a motorcycle and ran into a hold-up where he had issues with three men also on a motorcycle.

After a noisy quarrel, the three men went after Afeez and stabbed him on the chest.

The victim, according to his immediate brother, was close to 40 years before he was killed.

His brother said that Afeez was going to his farm before his assailants attacked him and killed him. A source said one of the suspects had been apprehended. But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said she could not confirm the arrest.

