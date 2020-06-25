Metro & Crime

Assailants kill woman in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A 42-year-old woman, Olusayo Fagbemi, was yesterday killed at the Sasa area of the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. This came despite the hues and cries that have trailed the rape and murder of three ladies as well as the killing of a young boy in the Akinyele Local Government Area in the last couple of weeks. The latest victim, Fagbemi, was murdered yesterday while washing plates in front of her house about 5:40a.m.

This has brought the total number of killings recorded in the local government to five in the last three weeks, despite the claims by the state Commissioner of Police to have relocated to the area to stem the tide of crime in the Akinyele Local Government Area. According to New Telegraph’s investigation, Fagbemi, who was hit with a machete while washing plates, let out a loud cry which attracted her husband’s attention. On getting to the front of the house, the husband met his wife in a pool of blood while the assailants had escaped.

The woman was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead afterwards. In the last three weeks, those that have been killed mysteriously in the local government area were Barakat Bello, Mujeeb Tirimisiyu, Grace Oshiagwu and Azeezat Shomuyiwa. Reacting to the latest killing, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Gbenga Fadeyi, said the police were on the trail of the assailants. He said: “Efforts are being intensified to arrest those behind the killings in Akinyele Local Government Area.”

Our Reporters

