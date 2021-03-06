Assailants murder woman in Ekiti

A 45 -year old woman, Mrs. Motunrayo Olajide, has been reportedly killed inside her home in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. It was gathered that the unknown assailants killed the mother of three at her residence located on 2nd Avenue, Aseye Street, Nova, Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis. The deceased, according to a neighbour, who claimed anonymity, was stabbed in the neck and died in the pool of her blood. The source said the incident happened in the afternoon on Monday and was confirmed when the deceased’s 11-year old daughter returned from school and met her mother’s lifeless body drenched in blood and raised the alarm to other neighbour
