News

Assailants murder woman in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A 45 -year old woman, Mrs. Motunrayo Olajide, has been reportedly killed inside her home in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. It was gathered that the unknown assailants killed the mother of three at her residence located on 2nd Avenue, Aseye Street, Nova, Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis. The deceased, according to a neighbour, who claimed anonymity, was stabbed in the neck and died in the pool of her blood. The source said the incident happened in the afternoon on Monday and was confirmed when the deceased’s 11-year old daughter returned from school and met her mother’s lifeless body drenched in blood and raised the alarm to other neighbour

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N’Zealand, Taiwan top COVID performance ranking, US, UK languish

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan rank the top three in a COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries for their successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Britain and America near the bottom of the pile. The Lowy Institute said its index published on Thursday excludes China, where the first cases were identified in […]
News

I slapped Akpabio for sexually harassing me, says ex-NDDC MD

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joy Nunieh, former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says she slappped Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, for sexually harassing her. Speaking on Monday, during an interview on Arise TV, Nunieh said the incident happened at the minister’s guest house in Abuja. She said her reaction to the […]
News

Bauchi: NLC threatens strike over June, July salaries, others

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchii

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday issued a one-week warning strike to the state government over what it described as the non-payment of its members’ June and July salaries and over illegal deduction, omission and removal of ten thousand workers from the state’s payroll. This was disclosed by the NLC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica