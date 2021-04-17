News Top Stories

Assailants storm Ekiti palace, abduct monarch

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Abductors struck again in Ekiti on Thursday evening and invaded the palace of Obadu of Ilemeso, Oba David Oyewumi, and kidnapped the monarch. Ilemeso, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, is a neighboring town to Isan Ekiti country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

This came barely a week after some suspected bandits rained bullets on a car belonging to the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, along Ewu-Ayetoro road and injured the traditional ruler in the attack. Last week, unknown gunmen, numbering six, had scaled the fence of the Oba’s palace and shot sporadically to scare the occupants, a source said The incident happened around 8.30 pm in the evening when the chiefs, who had earlier visited the place, had dispersed. “In the process of shooting, they gained entrance into the bungalow where the traditional ruler and members of his family were and started beating them.

“They were asking after the monarch, which showed that they really came for him and not any other person. “Immediately they sighted him, they dragged him and took him out of the palace”, the source narrated. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, describing it as regrettable. Abutu said the gunmen stormed the palace with assorted rifles and traumatised the occupants, culminating in the kidnap of the monarch. He said: “Yes, it happened yesterday in his palace. Meanwhile, necessary steps have been taken to rescue him and apprehend the culprits”.

Our Reporters

