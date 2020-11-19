Metro & Crime

Assassins miss Okowa’s aide, kill guard

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State governor on Transport, Hon. Charles Kwode, has escaped death by the whiskers but the suspected assassins killed his security guard. The assassins, numbering seven, allegedly invaded his house about 1am to kill him but they killed the guard instead. Kwode’s close associate said in Asaba yesterday that immediately the hoodlums gained entrance into his compound, they shot the security guard on the head and he died on the spot.

He said: “Thereafter, they broke into his house. They entered the children’s room, thinking it was the room of their target. On sensing danger, the aide scaled the parameter fence but met one of the assassins, who was on surveillance outside the gate. He hit him with battle axe rod but he staggered and escaped.”

The aide’s elder brother, Dr. Matthew Kwode, said it was God who delivered his brother from the hands of the assassins. He said: “We have officially reported the case at the Otu-Jeremi Police Station.” A top police officer at the station said the matter was currently under investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mourners defy COVID-19 protocols as Kashamu buried in Ijebu-Igbo

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

*Abiodun, Amosun, others pay last respects Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stood still on Sunday as the remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were committed to mother earth.   Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019, died on Saturday following complications reportedly arising from coronavirus.   The […]
Metro & Crime

Police engage kidnappers in shootout, rescue NYSC member, another victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Police in Ogun State on Wednesday clashed with suspected kidnappers along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode highway, killing one of them after a fierce gun battle. The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau Coalition condemns killing of monarch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The Coalition of Plateau Peace Advocates (COPPA) has described as “unfortunate” the gruesome killing of the district head of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Area of the state, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. In a statement, Friday, jointly signed by its Executive Director, Dr Pam Dung Gyang and Secretary, Rev. Danjuma Maiwazi, COPPA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: