Assassins miss Okowa’s aide, kill guard

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State governor on Transport, Hon. Charles Kwode, has escaped death by the whiskers but the suspected assassins killed his security guard. The assassins, numbering seven, allegedly invaded his house about 1am to kill him but they killed the guard instead. Kwode’s close associate said in Asaba yesterday that immediately the hoodlums gained entrance into his compound, they shot the security guard on the head and he died on the spot.

He said: “Thereafter, they broke into his house. They entered the children’s room, thinking it was the room of their target. On sensing danger, the aide scaled the parameter fence but met one of the assassins, who was on surveillance outside the gate. He hit him with battle axe rod but he staggered and escaped.”

The aide’s elder brother, Dr. Matthew Kwode, said it was God who delivered his brother from the hands of the assassins. He said: “We have officially reported the case at the Otu-Jeremi Police Station.” A top police officer at the station said the matter was currently under investigation.

