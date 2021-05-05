Metro & Crime

Assault: CCT Chairman appears before Senate Committee  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, on Tuesday, appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.
This was in response to a petition submitted against him following the circulation of a viral video where Umar was seen assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja.
The Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, laid the petition before the Senate on April 29.
The Senate then summoned the CCT Chairman to defend himself.
Umar when he appeared before the lawmakers on Tuesday said he was not properly served with the petition and based on the principle of fair hearing, he should be given sufficient time to allow him to study the petition.
The Chairman of the Committee, Ayo Akinyelure, said the committee resolved to give Umar two weeks – till May 18, to reappear before the committee.
The Senate following the viral video directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to probe the assault on the security guard.
The petitioner said he was assaulted by Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him that his car was wrongly parked at the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Septuagenarian wife kills husband, 83, during quarrel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Police have arrested a woman, Mrs. Rose Uwaga, for allegedly strangling her 83-year-old husband, Alhaji Isa Uwaga, to death in Umuahia, Abia State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonnaya, confirmed the arrest of the woman, who was said to be in her early 70s, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
Metro & Crime

C’River #EndSARS judicial panel adjourns over technical legalities

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Cross River State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Restitution set up by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has adjourned following technical legalities raised by some lawyers during its inaugural sitting in Calabar on Wednesday. The panel, headed by immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem, had to […]
Metro & Crime

16 suspected cultists nabbed in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Police have arrested 16 suspected cultists on a revenge mission at Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State. The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal Bagega, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the command. Bagega explained that the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism teams of the command, in collaboration with vigilantes, stormed Oko-Olowo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica