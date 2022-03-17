Metro & Crime

Assault: Ex-Punch staff in fear of losing sight after LASTMA attack

…demands justice, compensation

A former Staff of Punch Newspaper, Mr. Emmanuel Aigbodega, has accused officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), of inflicting severe injuries on him, after attacking him for no just cause, raising the alarm that he is now at the verge of losing his sight. The victim, who was a staff of Punch newspaper, claimed he left the office late on the fateful day of the incident and one of the staff of the company then gave him a ride to Ojota area of Lagos State. He said that when they got to Ojota towards Maryland some LASTMA officials were seen chasing a commercial bus but wanted to use the car he was inside to pin down the commercial bus behind them, but his friend dropped him and drove off, when the bus driver noticed what the traffic officials were up to he immediately made a U turn and escaped from the scene.

He said: “Immediately I dropped from my friend’s car, the LASTMA officials then turned to me that I was the one who prevented them from impounding the bus, before I knew what was happening they pounced on me and started beating and slapping me. And I asked one of them why they were beating me when I am not the driver of the commercial bus that escaped.

“They held my shirt and said they were going to deal with me. I was told I made them to miss the money they were supposed to collect from the fleeing commercial bus driver and I told them I was not the one who drove the other vehicle I was only a passenger. I was taken to their office at Oshodi and they used their car door to injured my leg, since then I couldn’t walk well with my legs.

 

