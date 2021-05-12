Assault: Labour shelves planned protest in Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday prevailed on the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state to shelve its planned protest against an alleged assault of a pregnant woman, who was one of his aides. This was even as the governor vowed to unravel the truth, promising to look into the allegation against his Senior Special Assistant on Strategy and Special Duties, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, over alleged assault of a pregnant worker with the State Waste Management Agency.

Odebowale had since denied the allegation just as he fingered those whose “unscrupulous and corrupt activities” were under check as masterminds of the allegation. But the labour leader in the state, Sunday Adeleye, led workers on a protest march to the Governor’s Office but pulled back midway following the physical presence and intervention of the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who stood in for the governor. Addressing the workers, Aiyedatiwa, who cautioned against any such protest in view of the precarious security situation, apologised to the workers while disclosing that the allegation was being investigated. “Your protest march is very valid and not even the governor is against lawful protests. But we must all be mindful of the present situation, which is the precarious security.

“This administration is one even though there are several persons with assigned responsibilities. In the course of our individual duties, however, there are also areas we consider difficult terrains where law enforcers like the official in question, contend daily with agents that are against change. “We are not holding brief for anyone, because the matter is already being looked into, but we can assure you that the state government has made it abundantly clear that all officials of the government are civil in the enforcement of our laws. None deserves to be dehumanised.”

