Assault: Magistrate grants arrested Imo lawmaker bail

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

A Chief Magistrate court in Imo State, presided over by O D Okoroji, Wednesday granted bail to a lawmaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Heclus Okoro, in the sum of N500,000.
Okoro, who represents Ohaji-Egbema state constituency, had been arraigned in court on Monday, November 16 on an eight-count charge bordering on assault with intent to wound.
The lawmaker, on the order of the court, had been remanded in prison custody until Wednesday, November 18 for the ruling on the bail application filed by the defence counsel, Barr Callistus Osondu.
The lawmaker, who was arrested on Friday, November 13 following a violent altercation between him and the Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele), had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges against him.
The case was adjourned to December 16 for hearing.
The counsel to the lawmaker, Barr. Calistus Osondu while addressing journalists after the ruling expressed satisfaction with the bail conditions which he described as “liberal.”
“I applaud the magistrate for exercising her discretion in this case; I am satisfied that justice has been done and now we can go fully into the matter and determine if it has any substance or not,” he said.

