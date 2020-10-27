Assault on journalists: NUJ bans media coverage of Police activities in Delta

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Tuesday placed a ban on the coverage of all police activities in the state over the unwarranted attack and brutalization of the Vanguard Correspondent, Akpokona Omafuaire.

In a statement issued by the Delta State Chapter of the union and duly signed by, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, NUJ Chairman, Delta State Council, Comrade Patrick Ochei, Secretary, the union noted: “We are surprised that the police could be insensitive to the plight of our member who is lying at the hospital yet without any care and attention from those who inflicted the injuries on him.”

The statement reads further: “The Council is taken aback by the indifferent disposition of police in Delta State as many journalists have had one story or the other to tell about their experiences at the hands of those who are supposed to protect them since the #EndSARS protests began.

“Akpokona’s case is one of the numerous issues the Council has recorded in the past few months and can no longer fold her hands and watch endlessly her members being molested, beaten, harassed, brutalised, intimidated and detained.

“Right now we are calling on our members in the Council to stop attending police press briefings, stop using their press releases, stop covering their activities or taking interviews from them henceforth. We are in support of the victim seeking redress in court and we will join him to get justice.”

Like this: Like Loading...