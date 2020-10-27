Metro & Crime

Assault on journalists: NUJ bans media coverage of Police activities in Delta

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba, Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Tuesday placed a ban on the coverage of all police activities in the state over the unwarranted attack and brutalization of the Vanguard Correspondent, Akpokona Omafuaire.
In a statement issued by the Delta State Chapter of the union and duly signed by, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, NUJ Chairman, Delta State Council, Comrade Patrick Ochei, Secretary, the union noted: “We are surprised that the police could be insensitive to the plight of our member who is lying at the hospital yet without any care and attention from those who inflicted the injuries on him.”
The statement reads further: “The Council is taken aback by the indifferent disposition of police in Delta State as many journalists have had one story or the other to tell about their experiences at the hands of those who are supposed to protect them since the #EndSARS protests began.
“Akpokona’s case is one of the numerous issues the Council has recorded in the past few months and can no longer fold her hands and watch endlessly her members being molested, beaten, harassed, brutalised, intimidated and detained.
“Right now we are calling on our members in the Council to stop attending police press briefings, stop using their press releases, stop covering their activities or taking interviews from them henceforth. We are in support of the victim seeking redress in court and we will join him to get justice.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Traditional ruler, 5 others killed in fresh Plateau attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos   Again unknown gunmen on Monday night attacked and killed a traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon and five other persons in Wereng Village of Riyom Local Government Council of Plateau State The member representing Riyom Constituency in the state  House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong confirmed the attack and murder […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged diversion of N300m Kwara LGs’ funds: Probe panel begins sitting

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Retired Justice Mathew Adewara-led panel of inquiry into the alleged diversion of N300 million monthly from local government funds in Kwara State has begun sitting in Ilorin, the state capital. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had penultimate Tuesday inaugurated the panel of inquiry to investigate allegations that his administration was diverting N300m of Local government funds […]
Metro & Crime

Presidential Taskforce faults report on Apapa congestion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Says stakeholders’ views not reflected Muritala Ayinla The Executive Vice Chairman, Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa, Comrade Kayode Opeifa has debunked the report by a national daily that there is a total breakdown of law and order resulting into congestion on Apapa axis. Opeifa said that the report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: