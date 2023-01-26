Assault On Wife: ‘Juju’ musician’s son arraigned

For allegedly beating his wife, Ayojimi Balogun, 33, son of “Juju” musician, Queen Ayo Balogun, was on Thursday dragged before a Family Court in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The defendant, who is a resident of Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, was brought before the court for allegedly beating his wife.

But Balogun pleaded not guilty to the charge slammed against him by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

In addressing the court, presided over by Magistrate (Mrs.) I.O. Raji, the prosecutor, Inspector Ajayi Emmanuel, said that the defendant committed the offence on December 30, 2022.

According to Emmanuel, the defendant allegedly assaulted his wife, Jennifer Balogun, 27, by beating her, adding that the offence is contrary to Section 170 and punishable under Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

But the lawyer for the defence, Semilore Oluwataye, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms and promised that his client would be present at all the court proceedings.

In her ruling, Magistrate Raji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties, who must be residents of Lagos State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...