Metro & Crime

Assault On Wife: ‘Juju’ musician’s son arraigned

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

For allegedly beating his wife, Ayojimi Balogun, 33, son of “Juju” musician, Queen Ayo Balogun, was on Thursday dragged before a Family Court in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The defendant, who is a resident of Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, was brought before the court for allegedly beating his wife.

But Balogun pleaded not guilty to the charge slammed against him by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

In addressing the court, presided over by Magistrate (Mrs.) I.O. Raji, the prosecutor, Inspector Ajayi Emmanuel, said that the defendant committed the offence on December 30, 2022.

According to Emmanuel, the defendant allegedly assaulted his wife, Jennifer Balogun, 27, by beating her, adding that the offence is contrary to Section 170 and punishable under Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

But the lawyer for the defence, Semilore Oluwataye, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms and promised that his client would be present at all the court proceedings.

In her ruling, Magistrate Raji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties, who must be residents of Lagos State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Inspiring Women celebrates 3rd anniversary with visit to LUTH delivery ward

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It was another celebration for Inspiring Women as they celebrated their third year anniversary in a grand style. The celebration which kicked off Saturday, November 19, saw the ladies of Inspiring Women led by their president and coordinator, Mrs Aminu Patience,, visiting the  delivery ward (Ward 4) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi […]
Metro & Crime

Cholera: Three dead, 12 hospitalised in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Three persons have been confirmed dead and 12 hospitalised in a cholera outbreak in Amachi-Igwebuike village, Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The state’s Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Richard Nnabu confirmed the outbreak. He, however, said, the disease has been brought under control. Nnabu, who briefed […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap 24-year-old man from home in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

Abdulateef Yusuf Bamidele, a 24-year-old man, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the federal capital territory (FCT). The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at Guidna, Kubwa, a community in Bwari area council of the FCT. The Abuja National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp is not far from Guidna. Speaking with online […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica