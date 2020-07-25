Assault video: Police now have 4 suspects in custody –FHQ

The Police have announced the arrest of two persons involved in the alleged dehumanization of a woman,captured in a video that has continued to enjoy virality. This brings the total number of suspects arrested to four. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, named CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye – the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’, as the suspects arrested. Saturday Telegraph recalls that an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Tijani Olatunji, and Inspector Gboyega ,were earlier arrested over their alleged involvement in the case.

“The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four. “The two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye – the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’, Mba said. “Investigation is still ongoing after which the Force internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers’

