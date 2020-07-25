News

Assault video: Police now have 4 suspects in custody –FHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Police have announced the arrest of two persons involved in the alleged dehumanization of a woman,captured in a video that has continued to enjoy virality. This brings the total number of suspects arrested to four. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, named CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye – the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’, as the suspects arrested. Saturday Telegraph recalls that an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Tijani Olatunji, and Inspector Gboyega ,were earlier arrested over their alleged involvement in the case.

“The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four. “The two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye – the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’, Mba said. “Investigation is still ongoing after which the Force internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court orders Lagos Public Defender to take over Evans’ case

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court on Friday ordered the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender to take over the defence for alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans due to his inability to afford legal fees. During yesterday’s proceedings, the Lagos State Attorney- General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court […]
News

Okoro takes real estate TV show global

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Okoro takes real estate TV show global Popular real estate guru, Meckson Okoro, is set to kick off his television show on the international scene. The leading national real estate TV programme, National Real Estate Today, is, however, set to launch on NTA International. Okoro, in recent press release, made the disclosure, stating the rationale […]
News Top Stories

Panic in diplomatic circles as Foreign Minister tests positive

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

There was apprehension in the diplomatic community in Abuja as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday, tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. Onyeama, who disclosed his status via his official twitter handle, also announced that he had gone on isolation.   “Did my fourth COVID- 19 test yesterday (Saturday) at the first sign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: