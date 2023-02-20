ASSBIFI cancels stay at home order for bank workers

Sunday Ojeme Barely 48 hours after it directed its members to stay at home over attacks on them and their premises as a result of lingering naira redesign crisis, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has cancelled the order.

The cancellation, according to the group, is due to reasonable engagements and security assurance from relevant authorities.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Association said since the order was released, there had been several engagements with different bodies and individuals to address the ugly trend, stressing that it had received assurances that adequate security to protect lives and property would be put in place with immediate effect.

According to the statement signed by the National President of the association, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, ASSBIFI also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to issue a public staternent across all their various communication media on the deposit of old notes by the public as the curent information is conflicting and confusing.

