Assemble strong teams, NFF tells coaches

The Nigeria Football Federation has tasked the recently appointed coaches of the various national teams to raise strong squads that would make the country proud at various levels.

The President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick, speaking at the induction of the new coaches in Abuja on Thursday said the federation would support them in whatever capacity to make them succeed in the appointment.

Coaches present at the induction included the Head Coach of the U-20 Boys team, Isah Ladan Bosso; Head Coach of the U-17 Boys, Fatai Amoo; Head Coach of the U-15 Boys, Haruna Ilerika Usman; Head Coach of the U-17 Girls, Bankole Olowookere and Head Coach of the U-13 Boys, Abdullahi Tyabo Umar. Their assistants were also present.

He also enjoined them to ensure they maintain a good working relationship with the secretariat.

“Each and everyone here was appointed on merit and the Federation will ensure you get maximum support to succeed in your jobs. There is the need to prepare hard and in quick time for the different competitions lined up, and we believe you have what it takes to assemble good teams and do well at the different competitions you will be participating in.

“Ensure you maintain good relationship with the secretariat and be good ambassadors of our great country.”

Chairman of the Technical and Development Committee, Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’ pledged that the committee will give every support to the teams and encouraged the coaches to put in great effort to write their names in gold

