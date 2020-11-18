News

Assembly alarmed by many lunatics in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday raised the alarm over the increase in the number of the destitute and mentallychallenged persons wandering around the state, particularly in Abeokuta.

 

The lawmakers called on the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare; and related agencies to step in with a view to taking them  to rehabilitation centres.

 

Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, while responding to the concerns raised by some lawmakers during a plenary held at the Assembly’s complex at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, advised the ministry in charge to address the development.

 

Oluomo directed the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Funmi Efuape, to immediately commence total evacuation of the destitute from highways in the state.

 

He also directed the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Health and Environment to conduct an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the Kara Market to ascertain the state of compliance to environmental and health standards and report back to the Assembly for further legislative actions.

 

The Assembly also lamented incessant cult clashes in the state, calling on all the security agencies to nip the act in the bud.

 

Oluomo noted that the issue of security remained a tripartite duty of the community, government and security agencies, with a renewed call on the various securi-  ty formations to strengthen their operations, especially on intelligence gathering in communities across Odogbolu and Sagamu I constituencies.

 

The lawmakers also commended Governor Dapo Abiodun on the various road projects carried out in their constituencies with a call for more construction and rehabilitation to aid human and vehicular movements, especially as the festive period approaches.

