Assembly asks AGF to withdraw statement

Members of the Anambra State House of Assembly have vehemently condemned the plans to impose a state of emergencyin the state ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorshipelectioninthestate. The lawmakers, while reacting to the statement credited to the Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami on Wednesday, however, warned that the Federal Government might be forced to impose ‘State of Emergency’ in Anambra to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

They called on the Attorney- General to withdraw his statement within 24 hours otherwise the House would call for his resignation. The resolution followed a motion raised by Hon. Nnamdi Okafor, representing Awka South I Constituency in the House.å Okafor, who is also the Majority Leader of the House, said that the insecurity situation in Anambra State, compared to some other states, did not warrant such consideration. He said: “The violence and killings in the state in the past weeks are condemnable, but it is nothing compared to what has been happening in Borno, Kaduna, Jos, Niger, Kebbi, Kastina and some other states.”

