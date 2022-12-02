News

Assembly Crisis: Reps candidate lauds Oyebanji, Ekiti monarchs on timely intervention

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A leader of the All Pro g r e s s ive s Congress (APC) in Ekiti North, Akinlayo Kolawole, has commended the Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers for intervening in the leadership crisis in the House of Assembly. Akinlayo in a statement yesterday lauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji for allowing the legislative arm of government to function independently. The APC candidate for the 2023 House of Representatives poll said the speed at which the disagreement was resolved was a pointer to the fact that both the governor and the royal fathers are desirous of peace and radical development in Ekiti.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia 2023: Ibe denies alleged sponsorship by Orji

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has denied the rumour making the around that he is being sponsored by Abia’s former governor, Theodore Ahamefula Orji. Ibe, who is also the Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), explained that he did […]
News

Niger PDP Congress postponed as two factions clash

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) congresses scheduled to hold Saturday in Minna has been postponed due to violence as thugs suspected to be loyal to the two top contenders for the office of the State Chairman of the party engaged themselves in a free for all. The delegates who were all on ground and ready […]
News

Anambra polls: Our efforts’ll resolve who flies APGA ticket – Umeh

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has said that the Peace, Reconciliation and Outreach Committee, set up by the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to reconcile all aggrieved members, would certainly end the tussle of who flies the party’s ticket in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica