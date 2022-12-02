Assembly Crisis: Reps candidate lauds Oyebanji, Ekiti monarchs on timely intervention

A leader of the All Pro g r e s s ive s Congress (APC) in Ekiti North, Akinlayo Kolawole, has commended the Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers for intervening in the leadership crisis in the House of Assembly. Akinlayo in a statement yesterday lauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji for allowing the legislative arm of government to function independently. The APC candidate for the 2023 House of Representatives poll said the speed at which the disagreement was resolved was a pointer to the fact that both the governor and the royal fathers are desirous of peace and radical development in Ekiti.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...