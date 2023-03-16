Assembly Elections: Osun Gov Declares Friday Public Holiday

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has declared Friday, March 17, a public holiday in the state.

The public holiday according to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, is to enable Osun State residents to travel to their polling units to vote on Saturday for the State House of Assembly elections.

The State Governor further advised residents of the state to be peaceful and law-abiding as they prepare for the elections.

“I call on Osun people to file out and exercise their civic rights. This election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me. You must vote right”, the State Governor was quoted as saying.

