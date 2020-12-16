Assembly moves to rename Edo University, Iyamho

The rivalry between former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, took a new dimension yesterday as the state government through its legislative arm took steps to rename Edo State University, Iyamho.

The university, located at Iyamho, the country home of the former governor, was in the Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki was touted to be taking underground moves to beg Oshiomhole in order to mend fences after they fell apart following the supremacy battle for the control of the state and subsequent suspension of Oshiomhole from the APC in his ward and his final ouster as the helmsman of the APC at the national level.

But the state House of Assembly yesterday amended the law establishing the Edo State University, Iyamoh, to reflect a new name for the university.

Specifically, the lawmakers had amended Section 4 of the Edo State University Law by replacing ‘Iyamho’ in the principal law with ‘Uzairue.’ It was learnt that while Uzairue was the generic name for the Etsako clan, Iyamoh was one of the villages under the bigger Uzairue Kingdom.

Acting on an executive request made to the legislative arm of government, the Committee of the Whole House had suspended Rule 20 of the Assembly to enable it to consider the request and amend the principal law.

