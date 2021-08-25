News Top Stories

Assembly plant: FG parleys aircraft manufacturer

Plane model perfect for military training

 

As part of efforts to develop Nigeria’s aviation value chain, the Federal Government has reached out to a Hungarian aircraft    manufacturer, Magnus, over the possibility of setting up a local aircraft assembling plant before 2023.

 

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, expressed the interest when he paid an inspection visit to the Magnus Aircraft Industry in Pogany, Hungary. He explained that “if we venture with them, we may start with an assembly plant and later manufacturing.”

 

He described Magnus air craft as an aeroplane that is good for military training, has an aerobatic manoeuvre and is made of fully composite materials high strength and very lightweight.

 

Aerobatics is the practice of flying manoeuvres involvmanufacturer  ing aircraft attitudes that are not used in normal flight. Aerobatics are performed in airplanes and gliders for training, recreation, entertainment, and sport.

 

Sirika further said he was very satisfied with the features and more than willing to facilitate the production of the aeroplanes in Nigeria, saying one of the significant features of the Magnus aircraft is that it uses normal car petrol and outperforms any training aircraft of its kind.

 

The minister, who was at the facility on the invitation of the company, said the proposed partnership with the aircraft manufacturer would be subjected to further analysis to verify the market and government’s willingness to partner with a significant amount of money and logistics.

 

He emphasised that the local production of aircrafts in the country would facilitate the growth of Nigeria as a regional aviation super power as it will also come with maintenance and repair facilities that will attract patronage from neighbouring countries.

 

According to him, the present administration has created an attractive environment for international investors in Nigeria, especially in the aviation sector, with the ongoing implementation of the development roadmap which places emphasis on public private partnerships.

