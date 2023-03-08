News

Assembly Poll: Diri urges electorate to vote PDP again

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on the electorate in the state to again vote massively for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s House of Assembly election. Diri stated this in Government House, Yenagoa, during three days of consultative meetings with his party’s candidates, caucus leaders, stakeholders and the leadership of the non-indigenes from the eight local government areas. While congratulat- ing the state PDP for the overwhelming victory recorded by the party in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the governor expressed the hope that the same feat would be repeated this Saturday.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as commending the peaceful conduct of the elections across Bayelsa, saying it was unprecedented in the history of elections in the state. He, however attributed the victory to God, whom he said used men to make it happen. He said: “I like to return all thanks and glory to God for the victory recorded in the February 25 elections. It can only be God. “God does not come down. He uses men as instruments and He has used leaders of our party in the various local government areas. “On behalf of your government and our party, I say a big congratulations to you all for the victory. We appreciate you for making our party proud. “It is no mean feat, particularly when compared with other states. In Bayelsa, PDP recorded 100 per cent victory.”

