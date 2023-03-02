Assembly Polls: Soludo Dismisses Fear Of Voter Apathy, Says APGA Is Sure Of Victory

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has dismissed apprehension in some quarters that there would be voter apathy following the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the last elections.

He also expressed the optimism that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would sweep the thirty seats at the coming State Assembly election in the area.

Soludo further stated that the party is pulling all stops in it’s intensive mobilization and sensitization of Anambra voters ahead of the election.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu who spoke to reporters in Awka, Soludo said the issue of voter apathy cannot come into play at the election adding that the party is targeting the thirty seats at the House of Assembly.

“Those that are envisaging voter apathy are making mistakes because Anambra electorates would come out en mass to cast their votes and we in the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA are sure of winning all the seats at the state House of Assembly”

Obiogbolu further noted that whatever the outcome of the last Presidential and National Assembly elections our people are determined to ensure that the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA remains in office at the State Assembly ”

“Yes because of the kind of feelings people have about the last Saturday election it will not stop people from coming to cast their votes in the other elections and we in APGA has been on intensive mobilization and sensitization of the voters in that regard ”

“We here by urge Anambra electorates to come out in their numbers to vote for APGA during the state House of Assembly election as they have always done in the past ” he said.

Anambra state would not be part of the gubernatorial election across the country as it had her election last year but Gov Charles Soludo party APGA needs to win at least two third of the thirty seats at the state Assembly for the governor to in firm control of the House.

