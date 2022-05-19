News

Assembly Primary: Call delegates to order, aspirants tell Okowa

The aspirants for Delta State House of Assembly primary election, billed for Saturday, have raised the alarm over the exorbitant fees charged by delegates in order to vote for them at the primary election. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the unwholesome act by the delegates is presently causing ripples within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fold, especially in Warri, Ughelli and Sapele. It was further revealed that some greedy delegates saw the primary election as an opportunity to enrich themselves.

Two of the aspirants, who did not want their names in print, decried the force being applied by some of the delegates who most often threatened that they will fail at the primaries if they don’t comply. The aspirants complained bitterly that they had already given out a huge sum of money to the delegates who daily demand money from them. Consequently, some aspirants have called for the intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP State Chairman and Local Government Chairmen to find a lasting solution to the quagmire before Saturday’s primary election.

 

