Assembly probes alleged extortion in Kano school

The Kano State House of Assembly and the state Anti-Corruption Commission have commenced probes into the alleged extortion of money from students by the Kano School of Health Technology. The Assembly has already constituted a committee to investigate allegations. The probe follows petitions by 138 students of the institution to the state anti-corruption panel, accusing the school of collecting money from them without issue them receipts. The decision followed a motion presented by member representing Doguwa Local Government Area, Salisu Ibrahim Muhammad, during plenary on the exorbitant fees being paid by the students.

