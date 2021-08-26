Assembly suspends Kogi LG boss

The Kogi State House of Assembly yesterday suspended the Chairman of Kogi Local Government, Mr Abdulkareem Isah Sanni, over alleged criminal involvement while in office. The suspension of the council came through a resolution by members of the House after the Speaker of the Assembly; Hon. Matthew Kolawole, read a letter from Governor Yahaya Bello, indicting Sanni of alleged criminal activities. Kolawole, while joining his voice to the resolution in the House, ruled that the suspension of the council boss would last pending the outcome of the Department of State Services (DSS) investigation. He, however, directed that the Vice-Chairman of the Local Government, Hasana Jezhi, should step in as acting chairman. Meanwhile, the embattled chairman said he was not aware of any allegation against him. Sanni, who spoke with New Telegraph in a telephone conversation, said neither the DSS nor any other security agency invited him for questioning.
Related Articles
Forex: MAN backs FG’s supply halt to BDCs
Local manufacturers under the auspices of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have stated that the recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt foreign exchange (forex) sales to Bureau De Change (BDCs) operators is unanimously supported by the association as it will eliminate excesses of middlemen, enhance value of the naira and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
INEC expresses worry over preelection litigation in Edo, Ondo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over spate of preelection litigation in some of the political parties preparing to field candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections. The two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been locked in pre-election litigation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ondo: 105 medical doctors resign over unpaid salaries
No fewer than 105 medical doctors have resigned from the Ondo State public service over issues related to unpaid salaries by the state government. The development was disclosed by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ondo State chapter, after raising the alarm over massive resignation of its members who had been leaving the workforce in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)