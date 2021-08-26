News

Assembly suspends Kogi LG boss

The Kogi State House of Assembly yesterday suspended the Chairman of Kogi Local Government, Mr Abdulkareem Isah Sanni, over alleged criminal involvement while in office. The suspension of the council came through a resolution by members of the House after the Speaker of the Assembly; Hon. Matthew Kolawole, read a letter from Governor Yahaya Bello, indicting Sanni of alleged criminal activities. Kolawole, while joining his voice to the resolution in the House, ruled that the suspension of the council boss would last pending the outcome of the Department of State Services (DSS) investigation. He, however, directed that the Vice-Chairman of the Local Government, Hasana Jezhi, should step in as acting chairman. Meanwhile, the embattled chairman said he was not aware of any allegation against him. Sanni, who spoke with New Telegraph in a telephone conversation, said neither the DSS nor any other security agency invited him for questioning.

