News Top Stories

…assent shows Buhari’s disdain for N’Delta –PANDEF

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)
  • With or without bill, our region will remain undeveloped – Reformed Niger Delta Avengers

 

The Pan Niger Delta Forum has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s assentation of the Petroleum Industry Bill despite negative reactions from the people of the Niger Delta simply speaks to the repugnant attitude of disregard, propelled by arrogance, disdain and contempt with which issues concerning the region are treated, particularly, by the present administration.

 

In a reaction yesterday by PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, the group said that it was quite unfortunate that President Buhari went ahead to assent to the bill despite the overwhelming outcry and condemnation that greeted its passage by the  National Assembly, especially with regards to the paltry 3% provision for the Host Communities Development Trust Fund and the brazen appropriation of an outrageous 30% of NNPC Ltd profit for a dubious, nebulous Frontier Oil Exploration Fund.

 

The statement reads in part: “This PIB falls way short of the expectations of the oil and gas producing communities that bear the brunt of unconscionable industry operations. “What this act signifies is an unequivocal message to the Niger Delta people that how they feel and what they say, do not count, at all, in the schemes of the Nigerian project.

 

“That’s insensitive, abominable and afar every boundary of proper Democratic practice, and, therefore, unacceptable to the good people of the Niger Delta, the critical economic nexus of the entire Nigerian territory.

 

“The Niger Delta people will speak, shortly, after full consultations, on this callous act, on the best legal and political response.” However, in a related development, the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), through their leader Major General John Mark Ezonebi aka ‘Obama’, has denied threatening to return to militancy should the bill be signed.

 

In a WhatsApp message, the ex-militant leader said: “Nothing concerns us with the threat. “Whatever they signed into law does not concern us.

 

Whether PIB or not, Niger Delta will remain underdeveloped and there is nothing PIB will change because 13% derivation funds that are supposed to be paid directly into the hands of the oil producing communities in the creek for their development is in the hands of the Niger Delta state governments.

 

“That amount of money has run into more than N50 trillion and NDDC is there dying in the hands of corrupt fellows.

 

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is there and the Presidential Amnesty Office is there and yet the region is still under developed and therefore there is no magic that PIB will do in the region no matter what.

 

“RNDA and its nine affiliate groups do not join forces with other groups to issue threats. We have nothing to do with such. Any group issuing such a threat concerning the signing of the PIB is on its own.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IGP to policemen: Change strategy, be ruthless with IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri  

The newly retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has charged men and officers of the Imo State Police Command to rise to the occasion, change their operational strategy and be ruthless to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).   He gave the charge Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when […]
News

Hong Kong police make first arrest under new security law

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hong Kong police have made their first arrest under a new national security law, arresting a protester for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong independence at a protest Wednesday in the city’s Causeway Bay shopping district. The man was intercepted by police and was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the […]
News

2023: If God, Ortom, others stop me, I won’t contest – Benue Dep Gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, yesterday said if the Almighty God, Governor Samuel Ortom and people of the state stop him from contesting the forthcoming governorship election, he would have no option than to go back to his engineering profession. The deputy governor was among seven other contenders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica