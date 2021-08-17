…assent shows Buhari’s disdain for N’Delta –PANDEF

With or without bill, our region will remain undeveloped – Reformed Niger Delta Avengers

The Pan Niger Delta Forum has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s assentation of the Petroleum Industry Bill despite negative reactions from the people of the Niger Delta simply speaks to the repugnant attitude of disregard, propelled by arrogance, disdain and contempt with which issues concerning the region are treated, particularly, by the present administration.

In a reaction yesterday by PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, the group said that it was quite unfortunate that President Buhari went ahead to assent to the bill despite the overwhelming outcry and condemnation that greeted its passage by the National Assembly, especially with regards to the paltry 3% provision for the Host Communities Development Trust Fund and the brazen appropriation of an outrageous 30% of NNPC Ltd profit for a dubious, nebulous Frontier Oil Exploration Fund.

The statement reads in part: “This PIB falls way short of the expectations of the oil and gas producing communities that bear the brunt of unconscionable industry operations. “What this act signifies is an unequivocal message to the Niger Delta people that how they feel and what they say, do not count, at all, in the schemes of the Nigerian project.

“That’s insensitive, abominable and afar every boundary of proper Democratic practice, and, therefore, unacceptable to the good people of the Niger Delta, the critical economic nexus of the entire Nigerian territory.

“The Niger Delta people will speak, shortly, after full consultations, on this callous act, on the best legal and political response.” However, in a related development, the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), through their leader Major General John Mark Ezonebi aka ‘Obama’, has denied threatening to return to militancy should the bill be signed.

In a WhatsApp message, the ex-militant leader said: “Nothing concerns us with the threat. “Whatever they signed into law does not concern us.

Whether PIB or not, Niger Delta will remain underdeveloped and there is nothing PIB will change because 13% derivation funds that are supposed to be paid directly into the hands of the oil producing communities in the creek for their development is in the hands of the Niger Delta state governments.

“That amount of money has run into more than N50 trillion and NDDC is there dying in the hands of corrupt fellows.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is there and the Presidential Amnesty Office is there and yet the region is still under developed and therefore there is no magic that PIB will do in the region no matter what.

“RNDA and its nine affiliate groups do not join forces with other groups to issue threats. We have nothing to do with such. Any group issuing such a threat concerning the signing of the PIB is on its own.”

