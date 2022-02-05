Assent to Electoral Bill without delay, Ozekhome, others tell Buhari

Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the amended Electoral Bill in order to give it a force, even as the nation looks ahead to the 2023 general elections. In his own submission, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, pleaded with President Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Ozekhome urged the president to damn any consequences and make Nigerians happy by assenting to the bill. According to him, “Mr. President, I am on my bended knees, I am bowing for you with great respect and reverence, assent to this amended electoral act sir, and Nigerians will be happy with you.

‘‘Damn the consequences and heavens will not fall. If they were to fall, the heavens will fall on all of us. So don’t be afraid it is surely for all of us, it is not a Ben Johnson’s or Usain’s 100m quick race of less than 10 seconds. Sir, it is a marathon race and Nigerians are watching.” Chief Ernest Asabe, SAN, also joined others to appeal to the president to sign the bill. According to him: “Giving assent to the bill will give credibility to the forthcoming 2023 election. It will help to remove all the anomalies encountered in the last general elections. “If this bill is not assented to by the President it will definitely leave the administration of the President with a dent which will always speaks against his party.” Another senior lawyer and lecturer, Dr. Maxwell Ossai, called on Buhari to assent the amended Electoral Bill without delay.

“I am joining others to appeal to the President to assent the bill for several reasons,’’ said while adding that: ‘‘Withholding assent to the bill by the President is merely an exercised of prerogative constitutionally available to him within the broader context of the rule of law. Nevertheless, I am not convinced that, in the circumstance, the President demonstrated good faith in the exercise of his veto powers. “Considering the significance of the Bill, one would have expected the Executive Arm of Government to be more directly involved in the legislative process while the Bill passed through the various legislative stages at both houses of the National Assembly.

