Assessing DND’s impacts on Nigeria’s telecoms

In response to incessant complaints by telecommunications consumers, the Nigerian Communications Commission had, years back, introduced Do- Not-Disturb to address the issue of unsolicited text messages. SAMSON AKINTARO, in this report, examines the impacts of the initiative on telecoms industry as revealed by a recent study

The Do-Not-Disturb (DND) initiative introduced by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2016 was aimed at addressing one of the challenges confronting the sector, especially as it relates to consumers. The facility gives subscribers the freedom to choose either to receive or not to receive promotional messages from the various networks and other telemarketers through their phones. With this, the operators were mandated to dedicate a common short code, 2442, which provides subscribers the control to reject all promotional SMS and calls (full DND), or from only select categories of telemarketers (partial DND). Five years after, about 30 million subscribers are said to have activated the code. Interestingly, a study commissioned by the telecoms regulator has revealed farreaching impacts of this initiative on the consumers, the operators and the industry as a whole.

The report

Reflecting on the immediate impact, the research report revealed that since the inception of the DND service, there has been a drastic decline in the number of complaints received in respect to unsolicited text messages. According to the report, in year 2017, a total number of 2,157 complaints were lodged. By the following year, 2018, only 971 complaints were lodged, which was a 55 per cent decrease from the 2017 figure, and represented only 45 per cent of the total complaints lodged in 2017. In 2019, there was a major decline in the number of complaints from 2,157 in the year 2017 to only 74 in 2019. This figure represents just 3.4 per cent of the total of 2017 and shows there was a reduction by 96.6 per cent from 2017. “Since the inception of DND service ‘2442’, it has been observed that there was an increase from year to year of the total number of subscribers to the service. In year 2017, there were 132,100 and 8.2 million subscribers for partial and full activations respectively. In year 2018, there were 403,685 and 21.3 million subscribers for partial and full activations respectively. “There was a significant increase in the total number of activations in the year 2018, with an increase of 305 per cent and 250 per cent respectively from the previous year 2017. In the year 2019, there were 448,985 and 22 million subscribers of partial and full activations respectively. It was also an additional increase from the year 2018. “From the above figures, it can be said that since the inception of DND service ‘2442’ there has been an increase in the total number of DND uptake and subscribers” the report stated.

Impacts on businesses

Several businesses ride on the telecommunications infrastructure to market their products, goods and services through SMS. Most of these messages constitute the unsolicited text messages received by subscribers. For almost the past decade in Nigeria, promotional SMS had become one of the main effective marketing tools for businesses to advertise, communicate and reach their target customers. However, with the introduction of DND and the increased activation of the 2442 code, businesses are finding it difficult to push out such messages. Companies operating in the value added service segment of the telecoms sector are also feeling the impact of the initiative, albeit, negatively. Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum organised by NCC recently, the VAS operators had complained that the market had been comatose since the full implementation of DND began in 2018. According to the VAS providers, the market, in terms of operations and business transactions, was worth N300 billion in 2017, but has now shrunk to N79 billion. “In the last one year, we have been on zero income because subscribers have blocked our messages through DND. Many of our members have shut down,” said the President of Wireless Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN), the umbrella body of the VAS providers, Mr. Chijioke Ezeh. The WASPAN president said regulatory action such as banning of marketing of VAS services, which was effected two years ago also contributed to the woes of the operators. However, responding to the operators’ complaints, NCC’s Director of Technical Standards, Mr. Bako Wakil, said the intention of the regulator was not to kill businesses, but to sanitise them and ensure consumer satisfaction. “It is our desire to see the market grow but the greed and unethical practices of some of your members forced the regulatory actions. There were many cases of forceful subscriptions and subscribers losing millions of naira as they were being charged for services they did not subscribe for. We have had to appear before the National Assembly over the issue,” the Director said.

DND in other countries

In the past few years, the use of DND service increased in many countries and their telecoms regulatory bodies have instructed the MNOs to apply it. Some of these countries include India, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has created an NDNC Filter i.e. National Do Not Call Registry which is fully run by the Indian Government. The main purpose for the creation of NDNC is to prevent unwanted Marketing SMS and calls from Telemarketers. If a subscriber does not want to receive any promotional SMS or calls from any company, he or she can add his or her number to the NDNC registry. To add a number in the NDNC list a subscriber needs to send an SMS to 1909. Instantly an SMS is received for registration in the NDNC list. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subscribers are given the provision to choose to opt-out from receiving any marketing SMS. Precise which is an App provides the unsubscribe platform to all its customers with a help of a short code (7726) or via a portal service. Apart from this customers can also opt out directly with either of their two relevant Telecoms Operators; Etisalat or DU. Also in Saudi Arabia, the DND list is regulated by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC). Subscribers have the option of adding their number into specific Operator’s DND list by using the mobile application, calling the support center, or by sending an SMS to a shortcode. Based on the MNO, subscribers send messages to either Short Code number 900, 959, or 60445. In Saudi Arabia, Operators have different codes from one another, and usually takes 1-2 working days for activation. Elsewhere in Qatar, only one MNO, Ooredoo has implemented the DND option to its customers. Customers send the keyword “UNSUB” to 92600 shortcode or by calling the call center directly. Delivery report for these DND listed numbers will come as undelivered, but no specific reason will be mentioned. It takes 2-4 working days for activations.

Challenges to effectiveness

According to the research, the key challenges that pose a threat to the full effectiveness of DND implementation in Nigeria include the lack of flexibility in the Opt-in and Opt-out options of the DND, which prevents MNOs from alerting their subscribers of new products and services in case they might wish to amend their status. It was also observed that there is inadequate awareness of the DND service by consumers in rural areas. “The DND service does not cater for Nigerians who do not speak English, or for those with accessibility challenges due to disability. However, in general, the introduction of DND service ‘2442’ has positively impacted the curbing of the menace of unsolicited text messages and has therefore resulted in a drastic reduction in telecoms consumers’ complaints, the report stated.

Recommendations

To ensure the gains of the reduction in the telecoms consumer complaints, they recommended that NCC should champion the enforcement of the 2442 short code by all MNOs. “As consumer tastes and lifestyles change, the Communication should, once a year, permit the MNOs to remind consumers on the available sectors for which they have promotional data, in case consumers might wish to adjust their DND status. “There should be an additional effort in raising awareness of DND to telecoms subscribers in rural areas, using the most appropriate method. As the additional review enjoyed by MNOs is of importance for business continuity, the Commission can encourage them to broadcast promotional materials for their clients on their official website. All the Commission’s information concerning DND in either audio, print, or electronic formats should also be made available in accessible formats for the 20 million Nigerians living with disability,” the report advised.

Last line

DND has, no doubt, been an effective tool. This initiative again demonstrates NCC’s commitment to the protection of consumers in telecommunications, which is also one of the key pillars of the Danbata-led Commission’s eightpoint agenda. However, there is a need to address some of the challenges limiting the effectiveness of the initiative in line with the recommendations of the report

