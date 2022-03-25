Assessing FG’s ban on mopping up local produce

As the Federal Executive Council (FEC) bans foreigners and their representatives from purchasing agricultural produce at the farm gates, members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have hailed the decision and vowed to comply with the directives. TAIWO HASSAN reports

The precarious state of the country’s agricultural sector being fueled by insecurity and other forms of criminality around its corridors has unarguably posed threat to food security and sufficiency. For sometime now, the lapses in the country’s agric sector have allowed most exporters in neighbouring countries to take advantage of it by storming Nigerian markets to export Nigerian agric produce out of the country.

AFAN’s position

In tandem with the FEC’s directive, AFAN has commended the Federal Government for banning the direct purchase of farm produce by foreign businessmen from Nigerian farmers. The association, in a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Magaji, said the ban would protect the local farmers against being ‘shortchanged’ by the foreign businessmen, as such businessmen would, henceforth, have to go through licenced agents to purchase farm produce. “In view of this, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) wishes to appreciate the Federal Government for banning the direct purchase of farm produce involving indigenous farmers and foreign Nationals,” the association said in the statement. AFAN reiterated its full support for the ban and urged all its state chairmen to comply with it to facilitate its success. It appealed to the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), to grant farmers harvest loans to enable them harvest and evacuate their produce without resorting to the sale of the produce directly to the foreign businessmen to generate funds.

Ex-minister’s comment

While commenting on the food crisis and insufficiency in the country, a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Sambo Nanono, admitted that insecurity and COVID-19 had in one way affected food sustenance and availability in the country. The former minister disclosed that prices of food commodities had started coming down in the country, only that cost of transportation, inputs and hoarding were stumbling blocks as reasons Nigerians are yet to start seeing the positive multiplier effects. Nanono cleared the air that issues of insurgency and banditry were only having minimal impacts on certain areas of key agriculture states and not the overall agriculture population of the country in terms of food production. According to him, the alarm being raised is baseless and unfounded, insisting that agriculture still holds sway in the country’s GDP in terms of moving Nigeria’s economy forward, but only facing minimal challenges, which are in one way or the other causing hike in food prices in the market. Speaking further, the former agric minister explained that currently, foreign exchange (FX) volatility was now the major factor fuelling food prices following the invasion of Nigeria by neighbouring countries for dollar exchange and in the process engaging in mass shipments of foodstuffs from Nigeria. Particularly, Nanono admitted that the dwindling naira exchange rate, crash in the FX inter window market, was causing influx of Nigerian foodstuffs outside the shores of the country, which is being perpetrated by neighbour-ing countries invading Nigeria on a daily basis for dollar exchange and at the same time using the hard currency to ship out Nigerian foods with the consequence being seen in price volatility. According to him, the rise in prices of foodstuffs could be linked to the fall in naira exchange rate to the dollar as most Francophone countries now find it cheaper to come into Nigeria to buy naira with dollars to ship out Nigerian foodstuffs for consumption in their countries.

FG’s ban

Speaking on the reason for the ban, the Federal Government explained that this implied that only licensed and duly registered local buying agents could buy farm produce directly from farmers in Nigeria. According to government, the effort is to ensure that the farmers are no longer cheated. While responding to the development, Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said that as part of the FEC approval, the attorney-general would draft a law that will be sent to the National Assembly to support the implementation of the new policy. “We will also use commodity associations, to which the farmers belong, to ensure effective implementation,” the minister said. Briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the minister said he presented two memos on behalf of his ministry. According to him, one memo was the promotion of agribusiness in Nigeria through right farm gate pricing and a ban on foreigners and their representatives from purchasing agricultural commodities at the farm gates. Adebayo said the council approved the establishment of an appropriate mechanism that would protect indigenous farmers in terms of achieving the right prices for their goods and commodities. He said the mechanism would also ensure that they have the appropriate incentives and the needed encouragement to guarantee their continued participation in the farming business. According to Adebayo, foreigners have been going to the farm gates to buy produce from farmers at low prices, thus discouraging farmers from continuing with their trade. The minister also disclosed that he presented another memo to FEC for the approval of a trade policy action plan with the theme “Unleashing Nigeria’s Development Potentials through Trade and Investment.” He said the action plan, which was also approved by FEC, was formulated to utilise trade as another means of generating revenue asides from oil.

Experts’ stances

Experts in the Nigerian agriculture sector have said commodity exchanges were the best option for farmers to sell their products to foreigners rather than licensed local agents. This comes after the Federal Government placed a ban on the direct purchase of agricultural produce from local farmers by foreigners. The Chief Executive Officer of Multimix Group, Obiora Madu, said the international best practice for commodity sales was through licensed warehouses or the commodity exchange. He noted that the ban has brought the country a step closer to the global best practice but noted that a functional commodity exchange was a long-term solution. “The licensed agents will only become middlemen and would frustrate the process. We are concerned about the implementation because we want the middlemen to be regulated in the value chain, so they don’t distort the market. “It is easy for a foreigner to get a Nigerian to buy for him directly from the farm gate. We need a mechanism in place to ensure that they buy from commodity exchanges or warehouses as it is done globally,” he said. On his part, Executive Chairman of Colossus Investment Limited, Tola Faseru, said the farmers buying directly from the farmers were distorting the market and not giving stability to the value chain, noting that with the ban on their access, the issues would be addressed. He added: “We are concerned about the implementation because we want the middlemen to be regulated in the value chain, so they don’t distort the market. “It is easy for a foreigner to get a Nigerian to buy for him directly from the farm gate. We need a mechanism in place to ensure that they buy from commodity exchanges or warehouses as it is done globally.” He said the implementation of the new regulation would create jobs for Nigerians and reduce illegal exports of the country’s agricultural commodities.

Last line

With AFAN members’ support for government’s new directive, they are urging President Buhari’s administration to address the volatile insecurity in the sector as they want to return to the farms to boost food production in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...