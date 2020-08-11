Assessing property’s worth for Land Use Charge

Some stakeholders are calling on the Lagos State Government to employ appropriate property valuation formula for the determination of Land Use Charge in the state. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

It is no longer news that the Lagos State Government has review the 2018 Land Use Charge (LUC).

However, there is need for appropriate valuation method for the process in the state. To fully carry out thorough valuation of property to determine the actual LUC payable to government by property owners, professional estate surveyors and valuers said there was need to engage their services to help out, being the professionals trained and licenced for the purpose.

To end controversies surrounding the arbitrary charges in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last week, ordered the review of 2018 law to reduce financial pressure on Lagosians as relating to land use.

According to the state Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, the current administration decided to review the Land Use Charge law by reversing the rate of LUC to pre-2018 while upholding the 2018 method of valuation. He said: “As you are aware in 2018, there was an increase in Land Use Charge rate as well as the method of valuation of properties, this twin shock had a sporadic increase in land use charge payable by property owners.”

Specifically, he said that penalties for Land Use Charge for 2017, 2018 and 2019 had also been waived, adding that “this translates to N5,752,168,411.03 potential revenue waived by the state. In addition to the re-introduction of the 15 per cent early payment discount, an additional COVID-19 incentive of 10 per cent will be granted on the total amount payable. Land Use Charge is a Lagos State Property Tax backed by the Land Use Charge Law of 2018. It is a consolidation of ground rent, tenement rate and neighbourhood Improvement levy. The law backing LUC in the state was first enacted in 2001.

Experts’ views

Calling for transparency in the process, Lagos-based estate surveyor and valuer, Mr. Lekan Akinwunmi, said there was no valuation before the Land Use Charge’s increment in 2018, adding that the formula used by government was unknown. He said: “There was no valuation before the increment, it was just executive fiat to increase the rate then. “The principle of taxation is to collect from your excess income. The formula used in land use charge is foreign to property valuation. It’s just an inscription of figure.”

Rather than taxing rental values, he alleged that government levied capital value of property. “A valuer will tell you that it is the income which is rental value that ought to be charged not capital value, since you don’t sell property every year. But improvements can be on the rental values which government would want to collect part,” he said.

To correct the anomaly in land use charge, Akinwunmi implored government to be sincere by allowing valuation of property by registered estate surveyors and valuers. “It should not be political job, the Valuation Office is there to supervise and pass the report to the finance to use, but if finance’s ministry think otherwise is still going to be a failure, “he said.

Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Dotun Bamigbola, said the review was much anticipated. He said that the institution also recommended some amendments to the law, which the association believes, are now in the review.

Principal Partner, Stephen Jagun and Associates, Mr. Stephen Jagun, stated that Lagos State Government got it wrong from the beginning, saying the best way to get real valuation of property to be taxed was by engaging estate surveyors and valuers in the process.

“They are the one that can assess the worth of property. If the Land Use Charge is fair enough, more people will be interested and government will make more revenue,” he said. According to Jagun, formula adopted by government for 2018 Land Use Charge Law in Lagos State was not appropriate. “It is wrong.

The assessment is not transparent, and for this reason, so many people refused to pay,” he said. According to him, professionals should be engaged to do proper assessment. He said that government got it wrong by matching several taxes together as LUC, saying this was what prompted the Federal Inland Revenue Service to commence charges of stanp duty on real estate transactions.

Chairman, H.O.B. Housing Estates, Chief Olusegun Babatunde Bamgbade, described Land Use Charge as a “legitimately potent weapon of massive revenue generation in any given polity” if reasonably deployed. He said the the review carried out in 2018 was ill-concieved and ridiculous. He advised government not to base LUC on value of building, but value of the land.

Last line

Government needs to encourage a culture where people are more informed on their tax obligations.

