Asset declaration: EFCC grills ex-Bayelsa Gov, Dickson

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, interrogated a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, over allegations bordering on abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds during his tenure as chief executive (2012 – 2020).

 

Our correspondent gathered from highlyplaced sources, that the former governor and senator representing Bayelsa West  senatorial district arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja, at about 11a.m.

 

It was learnt that shortly after his arrival, the lawmaker was ushered into an interrogation room, where a crack team of detectives confronted him with facts of the case.

 

While details of the allegations against the politician remained sketchy as of the time of filing this report, one of the sources familiar with the case disclosed that they: “Bordered largely on assets declaration and misapplication of intervention funds and other assets belonging to the Bayelsa State government”.

 

Asked if the stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was arrested, or showed up voluntarily, the source answered thus: “He actually presented himself to the anti-graft agency following an invitation to answer to the case.”

 

In the wake of the crisis rocking the PDP, Dickson had issued two statements in a row, wherein he declared support for the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the leading opposition party.

When contacted, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the invitation of the former governo

