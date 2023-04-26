News

Asset Forfeiture: Court Strikes Out EFCC’s Suit Against Yahaya Bello, Dismisses Interim Order

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday, struck out an interim order of forfeiture obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) seeking to seize 14 properties allegedly linked to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck out the suit on the ground that Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution prevents the institution of any criminal or civil case against a sitting Governor or the President.

The judge had, on February 22, granted the temporary forfeiture order, following an exparte motion filed by the anti-graft agency seeking to seize 14 properties located in Lagos, Abuja, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Court also directed EFCC to make publication in two national dailies for any interested parties to show cause why the order should not be made absolute.

However, consequent upon the publication of the preservative order, Governor Bello filed a Notice of Intention to oppose, and an application seeking the vacation of the interim forfeiture order.

The Governor premised his application on the ground that the property listed were not proceeds of an unlawful act, as they were acquired long before he was elected as Kogi State Governor and could not have been acquired from Kogi State funds.

He further stated that by Section 308 of the Constitution, the EFCC is prevented from instituting any civil or criminal suit against him.

He also protested the illegality in the filing of the suit by the EFCC on the ground that the case was in flagrant disobedience to a state high court order, which restrained the EFCC from investigating any account of the Kogi State Government pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

He stated that the interim forfeiture order was obtained by either suppression or misrepresentation of facts by the Commission.

The Governor also said that the Proceeds of  Crime Act could not take effect in retrospect as the properties in dispute were acquired before he became Kogi State Governor.

He said the validity of the Proceeds of Crime Act, 2022 was being challenged at the Supreme Court.

Regarding jurisdiction, the Governor stated that the properties listed were in Abuja, Kogi, and UAE, and the personality involved is based in Lokoja, adding that the suit ought to have been instituted either in Abuja or in Kogi State. He, therefore, asked the court to vacate the case for lack of jurisdiction.

In his response, EFCCs lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo SAN said that the applicant had brought nothing before the court to convince the court to vacate the order.

He said, contrary to the submissions of the Applicant, Kogi State High Court or any other court in Nigeria had not stopped the EFCC from carrying out its constitutional duties.

In his ruling, Justice Nicholas Oweibo held that, given Section 308 of the Constitution, which provides immunity to a sitting governor from any civil/criminal prosecution, the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Consequently, the court struck out the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Sokoto urges NASS to pass PIB

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

•Tambuwal swears-in Grand Khadi   Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the National Assembly to speedily consider the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before it.   Tambuwal made the appeal yesterday on the occasion of the First Quarter 2021 Public Lecture Series held at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS), […]
News

Delta: Aniagwu, Oboro, 16 others confirmed commissioners

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State House of Assembly yesterday cleared the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, his counterparts in Finance, Ekenmor Fidelis Tilije and Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe, and 15 others as fresh commission-ers for the state. Their names were said to have been forwarded to the lawmakers last week by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, […]
News

Service Chiefs: Southern Youths carpet Senate, says call for sack of service chiefs misplaced

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Southern Youth Forum (SYF), the umbrella body of youth group from the 17 southern states of the federation, has described Tuesday’s call by the Senate for the resignation of the nation’s Service Chiefs as a diversionary and hasty tactic aimed at treating the symptom instead of finding the real solution to insecurity challenges. In […]

Leave a Comment