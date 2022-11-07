Asset Forfeiture: Ohanaeze accuses FG of complicity in Ekweremadu’s UK ordeal

Apex Igbo socio-culturalorganisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of masterminding the ordeal of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in the United Kingdom.

The organisation, Ohanaeze was reacting to Friday’s ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which ordered interim forfeiture of 40 properties allegedly linked to Ekweremadu. In a statement yesterday, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said that it was immoral to attack a man whose hands were tied to his back and unable to defend himself.

The Youth Council lamented what it described as a pattern of persecution and humiliation of people from one part of the country by the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission(EFCC), insisting that it was time the monopoly of the agency by one part of the country was ended through the immediate appointment of a new EFCCchairman from Southern Nigeria.

“The ex-parte interim assets forfeiture order by Federal High Court, Abuja, is to say the least most cruel and whoever filed that suit at this time that Ekweremadu is incarcerated and unable to defend himself has no conscience or slightest regard for the cardinal pillars of law and justice, particularly the principle of audi alteram partem (let the other side be heard as well).

The group wondered when it became a crime under Nigerian laws to own properties or be involved in property business, especially since the EFCC could not pin any crime on him for over six years that they had been on Ekweremadu’s matter.

“Ekweremadu’s name was not mentionedanywhere in all the scandals supposedly uncoveredbythe EFCCsince theAllprogressivesCongress came to power.

Moreover, EFCC’s claim that its investigatorstracedtoEkweremadu propertiesthathehad dutifully declared in his assets declaration is ridiculous and not different from Mungo Park travellingthousandsof miles from Scotland to discover the River Niger.

“With court’s directive to the EFCC to publish the said properties in national dailies for any interested persons to show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the government, how can Ekweremadu, who is in custody in the UK access documents or properly brief his lawyers to show that the said properties were not proceeds of crime?

“EFCC’s action, therefore, conforms to the worrisome pattern of assets stripping of southern businesses and individuals, because having failed to establish any case against the lawmaker for the past six years, the EFCC saw his UK ordealoverthedaughter’shealthasanopportunity to strip him of his assets and rubbishhisreputation, knowing he is not in a position to defend himself. Is that what our anti-corruption and justice system are about?” the statement read.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide alleged that the seeming permanent occupation of the EFCC’s leadership position by the North had put southerners in disadvantaged position, insisting that a southerner should be appointed to head the agency.

“From Nuhu Ribadu to Farida Waziri, Ibrahim Lamorde, Ibrahim Magu, and now Abdulrasheed Bawa, it hasbecomeclearthatthemonopoly of the leadership of the EFCC by people from the northern part of the country since inception has resulted in the corrosive deployment of the agency against the people from southern part of the country.

“We, therefore, hold that now is the time to end this monopoly at the EFCC and fortheSouthtoheadtheCommission,” the group noted.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...