Asset recovery: ICPC seizes N16bn from agric ministry

…says deceased official helped self, cronies with N2.5bn

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that its asset recovery drive culminated in the seizure of a whopping N16 billion from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture early this year.

According to the Commission, the diverted fund was domiciled in an “offline” account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), ostensibly to avoid monitoring.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made the disclosure at the

2nd (virtual) National Summit on Diminishing Corruption with the theme, “Together Against Corruption”.

This was as Owasanoye further noted that, in the course of the anti-graft agency’s investigative activities, it was discovered that an official of the ministry (now deceased), appropriated the sum of N2.5 billion to himself and cronies.

The summit also witnessed the Launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy.

“On asset recovery the Commission has in the process of various enforcement and investigative measures recovered various forms of assets,” the ICPC boss said.

Like this: Like Loading...