Assets declaration: Dust over EFCC’s directive to bankers

Lawyers disagree over EFCC’s directive

Can the EFCC lawfully require bankers to declare assets without recourse to court? Lawyers say no, yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the legality of the recent directive by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, requesting bankers to declare their assets.

To the proponents of the directive, the action of the EFCC’s chairman is in order as it will ensure strict compliance with an existing law. Those opposing the move was however of the views that the directive by Bawa was beyond his powers.

The EFCC’s helmsman had a fortnight ago disclosed that the anti-graft agency will as from the 1st of June, 2021, be demanding for assets declaration forms filled by bankers across the country.

In a chat with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Bawa disclosed that the action has become necessary in view of the ignoble roles being played by bankers in helping criminals have access to proceeds of their crime.

He said: “The EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from June 1 is really complied with by bankers in particular.

“The directive was in line with the Bank Employees, ETC. (Declaration of Assets) Act 1986, enacted to ensure adequate measures in sanitising the nation’s financial system.

“The commission had discussed it and it is hoped that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

“The action would also help to block some of the loopholes currently being exploited by unscrupulous players in the sector to undermine the Nigerian economy through money laundering and illicit financial flows.

“Section 1 and 7 of the Bank Employees, ETC. (Declaration of Assets) Act 1986, makes it mandatory for every employee of a bank to make full disclosure of assets upon employment, and annually in subsequent years. It shall be an offence for an employee of a bank to own assets in excess of his legitimate known and provable income.

“The penalty for violation of the Act, as spelt out in section 7(2) includes imprisonment for a term of 10 years. Any employee guilty of an offence under subsection (1) of this section shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for ten years and shall, in addition, forfeit the excess assets or its equivalent in money to the Federal Government.”

ASSBIFI fumes

The Association of Senior Staff for Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) had in the meantime faulted the directive on assets declaration by the EFCC’s chairman, saying the anti-graft agency was merely playing to the gallery. I

n his reaction to the directive, ASSBIFI’s President, Comrade Oyinkansola Olasanoye, disclosed that the EFCC was only trying to enforce an existing order.

He said: “As bank workers, we do not have any issue with the EFCC investigating the banks but asking bank workers to declare their assets is just trying to enforce an order already in existence. “Every year, bank workers declare their assets by filling a form which is sent to the CBN for scrutiny.

We have been doing that for almost five years now. So, for the EFCC Chairman to now wake up and ask the same of us is only an admission the EFCC is not doing its work.

“EFCC has the right to investigate the top management and board of directors of banks but ordinary workers who are diligently carrying out their responsibilities as professionals should be exempted.

The union was watching events as they unfold and would decide on the next line of action if need be.”

What does law say on asset declaration?

Section 1 (1) & (2) of the Bank Employees Declaration of Assets Act of 1986, states that: “Every employee of a bank shall, within 14 days of the commencement of this Act, make full disclosure of all his assets. “

In the case of a new employee, he shall within 14 days of assuming duty with the bank, make a full disclosure of all his assets at the time of his assuming duty; and for the purpose of this subsection, a transfer or secondment from one bank to another shall be treated as a new employment.”

Section 7 (1) stipulates that: “It shall be an offence for an employee of a bank to own assets in excess of his legitimate known and provable income”. Section 7 (2) states:

“Any employee guilty of an offence under subsection (1) of this Section shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for 10 years and shall, in addition, forfeit the excess assets or its equivalent in money to the Federal Government.”

Lawyers speak

Opinions were sharply divided among some senior lawyers on the directive by EFCC’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to bankers for the declaration of their assets.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend could not speak with one voice on the propriety and legality of Bawa’s directive. In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, faulted the directive, saying it was misplaced.

The silk opined that bankers do not constitute the categories of public officers who are expected to declare their assets. He said: “I am surprised at such a blanket order from the EFCC’s chairman. Who are the bankers the man was referring to?

Are bankers public officers? I don’t think the EFCC’s chairman has power to give such directive. Such declaration should be for those handling public funds. I don’t think every banker is a public officer.”

Ahamba was echoed by another member of the inner Bar, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, who was also not in support of Bawa’s directive. The silk disclosed that there was no legal basis for the EFCC’s boss to ask bankers to declare their assets. “There was no legal backing for the request by EFCC that bankers should declare their

assets. The EFCC is a creation of statute and every exercise of power by it must be traceable to an enabling law. The EFCC does not have any inherent powers to do what may be considered necessary or expedient in its crusade against corruption in the country,” Ojo said.

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo, also questioned the rationale behind the directive. He said: “I think the position of the law is very clear.

The Bank Employees Declaration of Assets Act of 1986 is very clear on the fact that anyone that works in the bank has a duty to declare his or her assets within a specific time upon his employment.

So, apparently this is not a new law. “My concern is that we need to know on whose instruction the EFCC is giving its directive. If it is at the behest of the president that the EFCC chairman is giving the directive, I have no problem with that. However, if the contrary is the case, then the anti-graft agency cannot be right in its approach. It has then become a busy body”.

However, while throwing his weight behind the directive, Mr. Hakeem Afolabi (SAN) said it was aimed at ensuring that bankers comply with the existing law. “The EFCC can ask bankers to declare their assets.

The call is to make them comply with existing law. There is no need to apply for a court order to effectuate compliance. Recourse to court will only arise where there is failure to comply with statute and there is the need to prosecute for the breach”, Afolabi said.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf also believed the directive is in order as long as it does not transgress the constitutional provisions. He said the anti-graft agency can lawfully ask banks and their employees to declare their assets.

He said: “In so far as the EFCC’s Act is concerned, the antigraft agency is empowered to tackle financial crimes. In doing so, it may require any person or organization to do certain acts.

These acts as long as they don’t transgress the Constitution are deemed to be in order. I am therefore of the considered opinion that the EFCC can lawfully request banks and their employees to make assets declarations.

“However, the final arbiter is the judiciary. The banks employees or the banks themselves can approach the Federal High Court for interpretation and intervention. I think it’s in the interest of the banks and their employees to comply with EFCC’s directive.

Moreover, any act that can assist us to combat the menace of corruption in this country is welcomed as long as the Constitution is not transgressed”.

Speaking in the same vein, a rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, said the EFCC does not need any resort to court to enforce an existing law mandating bankers to declare their assets.

He added that the directive is to ensure that bankers obey the extant law. “Under the Bank Employees Declaration of Assets Act of 1986, especially by the combined effect of Sections 1 and 7 thereof, it is mandatory for bank workers to declare their assets in the prescribed form upon getting employment as a bank employee and failure to do that is an offence punishable with 10 years’ imprisonment.

This requirement continues even after that, and to that extent, the employees shall continue to declare their assets yearly and from time to time. This is a stipulation and dictates of the law to any bank employee.

“Therefore, in trying to enforce these provisions of the law, the EFCC does not need any resort to court.

Frankly speaking, the EFCC is only trying to encourage people to obey the law and nothing more. The essence of this requirement of the law is to ensure that bankers do not live above their means.

In other words, it is to safeguard against a banker making or having more money in excess of his earnings. “Unfortunately, as good as this law is, it has never been enforced or implemented before. Therefore, the planned step by the EFCC to implement and enforce the provisions of the law in this regard is a welcome development.

However, like some other people, I doubt if this move by the EFCC is not one of those initial grandstanding by new chief executives of government agencies to warm themselves to the minds of Nigerians. I seriously doubt the readiness of the commission in this regard but rather believe that such moves are mere acting and politically motivated steps,” Akingbolu said.

