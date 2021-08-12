News

Assets declaration: Petition against me frivolous –Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, has described as “frivolous” a petition against him, alleging diversion of N17.5 billion flood funds in 2012. Dickson made this known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to his invitation on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to clarify some issues relating to assets declarations as alleged by an NGO. He expressed serious concerns that the petition further alleged that the money was used for his re-election in 2019, stressing that there was no such donation about the 2012 flood in Bayelsa.

The lawmaker noted that there was no mention of donors or where the money came from; clarifying that there was also no re-election for governorship in Bayelsa in 2019. Dickson said that, after looking into the allegations, the anti-graft agency asked him to return home on selfrecognition, pointing out that he issued the statement for the avoidance of any misinformation in public domain. Part of the statement reads: “About two weeks ago I received an invitation from the EFCC to clarify some issues relating to assets declarations as alleged by an NGO. “On account of our busy schedule at the time, I wrote to inform them and we agreed to reschedule the interview for today. “As a law abiding citizen and with a life-long commitment to supporting law enforcement and security agencies, I honoured the invitation today as rescheduled.

I understand that the subject matter of the inquiry relates to investments of my family trust, which I incorporated while being a member of the House of Reps to hold my family assets and investments which were made between 1996 and 2012 before I became Governor. “However, for the avoidance of doubts, let me state that my family investments, Seriake Dickson Trust Incorporated, were made between 1996 and 2012 before I became Governor. The Commission after looking into these allegations have since asked me to return home on self-recognition. “I have authorized this statement to be released for the avoidance of any misinformation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition appraises Buhari, military on fight against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… warns Nigerians against falsehood to undermine security agencies Following an extensive appraisal of the security situation across the 19 northern states, the Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) says President Muhammadu and the Nigerian military have successfully quelled the threats posed by criminal elements.  According to the coalition, this feat is particularly impressive considering the concerted effort by some […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: South-East govs set up regional security outfit, Ebubeagu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

Governors of the South-East geopolitical zone of the country comprising Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states have resolved to set up a regional security outfit that will be known as ‘Ebubeagu’.   The governors also agreed that open grazing has been banned and should be enforced by security agencies. These were part of the […]
News

Open grazing: Appraising Ortom and Southern govs’ nexus

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

It is now clear that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is the hero of the now widely accepted anti-open grazing law. It is obvious that when the government began the fight against militant herdsmen menace of attacking and killing innocent citizens of the state in the name of open grazing, many Nigerians thought the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica