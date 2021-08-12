Assets declaration: Petition against me frivolous –Dickson

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, has described as “frivolous” a petition against him, alleging diversion of N17.5 billion flood funds in 2012. Dickson made this known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to his invitation on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to clarify some issues relating to assets declarations as alleged by an NGO. He expressed serious concerns that the petition further alleged that the money was used for his re-election in 2019, stressing that there was no such donation about the 2012 flood in Bayelsa.

The lawmaker noted that there was no mention of donors or where the money came from; clarifying that there was also no re-election for governorship in Bayelsa in 2019. Dickson said that, after looking into the allegations, the anti-graft agency asked him to return home on selfrecognition, pointing out that he issued the statement for the avoidance of any misinformation in public domain. Part of the statement reads: “About two weeks ago I received an invitation from the EFCC to clarify some issues relating to assets declarations as alleged by an NGO. “On account of our busy schedule at the time, I wrote to inform them and we agreed to reschedule the interview for today. “As a law abiding citizen and with a life-long commitment to supporting law enforcement and security agencies, I honoured the invitation today as rescheduled.

I understand that the subject matter of the inquiry relates to investments of my family trust, which I incorporated while being a member of the House of Reps to hold my family assets and investments which were made between 1996 and 2012 before I became Governor. “However, for the avoidance of doubts, let me state that my family investments, Seriake Dickson Trust Incorporated, were made between 1996 and 2012 before I became Governor. The Commission after looking into these allegations have since asked me to return home on self-recognition. “I have authorized this statement to be released for the avoidance of any misinformation.”

Like this: Like Loading...