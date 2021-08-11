Assets declaration: Petition against me frivolous – Dickson

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, has described as “frivolous” a petition against him, alleging diversion of N17.5 billion flood funds in 2012.

Dickson made this known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to his invitation on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to clarify some issues relating to assets declarations as alleged by an NGO.

He expressed serious concerns that the petition further alleged that the money was used for his re-election in 2019, stressing that there was no such donation about the 2012 flood in Bayelsa.

The lawmaker noted that there was no mention of donors or where the money came from; clarifying that there was also no re-election for governorship in Bayelsa in 2019.

Dickson said that, after looking into the allegations, the anti-graft agency asked him to return home on self-recognition, pointing out that he issued the statement for the avoidance of any misinformation in public domain.

