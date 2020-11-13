News

Assets Disposal: FG to consider MDAs with accommodation challenges

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

In view of its plans to sell off forfeited assets within the next six months, the Federal Government has indicated intentions to consider Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) having office accommodation challenges.

This was disclosed by the Attorney General of the Fed- eration and Minister of Justice, AbubakarMalami, SAN. According to a statement by Malami’s media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the Office of the AGF has compiled and submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari a comprehensive profile of Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies with office accommodation challenges. Gwandu noted that AGF made the move known yesterday when a delegation from the Management of the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Thestatementreadinpart, “In his address, the Director General of the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa said they were at the office to forward the Institute’s request for a permanent office and a training hotel from the seize assets of the Federal Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 still potent despite drop in cases – PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says enforcement greatest challenge in fight against disease The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has cautioned that despite the drop in the number of reported cases in the last few days, the disease still remained potent and dangerous. Fielding questions from newsmen […]
News

PGF DG blames ministers for persistent “EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja 

The Director General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has blamed the continued #EndSARS protests on the inefficiency of the cabinet members of President Muhammadu Buhari. Lukman, in a statement he issued Thursday in Abuja, called on the President to rejig his cabinet members to bring efficiency to his government. According to him, […]
News Top Stories

US Special Forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

•Kill six of the seven kidnappers   An American citizen abducted last week in Niger has been rescued during a high-risk U.S. military raid in neighbouring Nigeria, officials told ABC News early Saturday. The mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the U.S. citizen, Philip Walton, 27, before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: