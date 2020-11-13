Assets Disposal: FG to consider MDAs with accommodation challenges

In view of its plans to sell off forfeited assets within the next six months, the Federal Government has indicated intentions to consider Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) having office accommodation challenges.

This was disclosed by the Attorney General of the Fed- eration and Minister of Justice, AbubakarMalami, SAN. According to a statement by Malami’s media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the Office of the AGF has compiled and submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari a comprehensive profile of Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies with office accommodation challenges. Gwandu noted that AGF made the move known yesterday when a delegation from the Management of the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Thestatementreadinpart, “In his address, the Director General of the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa said they were at the office to forward the Institute’s request for a permanent office and a training hotel from the seize assets of the Federal Government.

