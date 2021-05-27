Metro & Crime

Assets: Try Saraki, others for criminal conspiracies against Kwara, white paper panel tells gov

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been asked to prosecute former Governor Bukola Saraki, his successor Abdulfatah Ahmed, and other former government officials named in alleged economic sabotage against the state through sales of public assets to cronies at giveaway prices in court.
Chairman of the White Paper Panel on the unlawful sales of government’s properties from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2019, Barrister Hussein Buhari, who stated this during the submission of the panel’s report, said findings in the report were mind boggling, pointing out that “nothing short of diligent prosecution, possible jail terms and recovery of many of the properties can avenge the official connivance that led to the pilferage of the assets.”
He said the former governors and many of their aides have questions to answer on how public properties and shares were sold under questionable circumstances, including on the eve of their departures from public offices.
Buhari said none of these officials honoured the invitations for them to clear the air on the deals, and said the administration should prosecute them as a matter of justice, a request the governor said has been noted for action.

