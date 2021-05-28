News

Assets: Try Saraki, others for criminal conspiracies, White Paper panel tells gov

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been asked to prosecute a former governor in the state, Bukola Saraki, his successor, Abdulfatah Ahmed and other former government officials named in alleged economic sabotage against the state through sale of public assets to cronies at giveaway prices in court. Chairman of the White Paper Panel on the unlawful sale of government’s properties from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2019, Hussein Buhari, who stated this during the submission of the panel’s report, said findings in the report were mind-boggling, pointing out that “nothing short of diligent prosecution, possible jail terms and recovery of many of the properties can avenge the official connivance that led to the pilferage of the assets.”

He said the former governors and many of their aides had questions to answer on how public properties and shares were sold under questionable circumstances, including on the eve of their departures from public offices. Buhari said none of these officials honoured the invitations for them to clear the air on the deals, and said the administration should prosecute them as a matter of justice, a request the governor said has been noted for action. He said: “The committee swung into action immediately when it was inaugurated and went through the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the sale of Kwara State Government Assets between May 1999 and May 2019.

There are so many rots perpetrated by the past governments, especially in the 16 years before 2019. “For instance, the rots on Shonga Farms, Satellite Motel, and our properties in Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos, were simply inconceivable. They were all sold to themselves at giveaway prices. We saw criminal conspiracies. In fact, Kwara State is now heavily indebted to some people because the past governments mismanaged our properties. I just wish Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq will have the courage and political will to implement the report, so that everybody found wanting will be brought to book.

Our Reporters

